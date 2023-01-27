Justice for Myanmar reports 60 governments and international organizations supporting the junta; The NUG offers investment partnership at Mogok mining sites

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

David Carden, the Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Burma, met with junta officials on Jan. 24.

JFM: 60 governments and international organizations provided support to the junta

Over 60 governments and international organizations, including the UN, have provided direct or indirect support to the junta, according to whistleblower group Justice for Myanmar (JFM). Types of support included maintaining diplomatic relations, providing technical cooperation, financial support, and renting properties from the junta. “It’s clear that some foreign governments and international organizations are not only neglecting to help the people of Myanmar, but they are also actively supporting the military junta that is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the people,” said Yadanar Maung, JFM spokesperson.

NUG offers partnership with investors at Mogok mining sites

The National Unity Government (NUG) invited investments in mining projects in Mogok’s Baw Lone Gyi and Dat Taw to raise funds for the Spring Revolution. The investors will get a 10-year operating license and a 51 percent share of the projects. The future democratic government will get 49 percent, according to the NUG. The Baw Lone Gyi mining site will be located on 55.7 acres of land and has a potential worth of $10 million USD. The Dat Taw site is located on 27 acres of land that is potentially worth up to $120 million USD. Further details of the investment project will be announced on Jan. 29.

News by Region

KAREN—More government offices, including the Forest Department and the police special force offices, in Payathonzu town were burned down on Jan. 25. “Nobody was injured during the fire. It went quickly, not like the last time,” a local said. On Jan. 23, five government offices were burned down. Clashes between resistance groups and the Burma Army have escalated in Kyainseikgyi Township.

The Burma Army conducted an airstrike on a mining site 18 miles from Payathonzu town in Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 6 territory on Jan. 25. A KNU Brigade 6 spokesperson said that many buildings were damaged, and it is not yet known whether there were casualties. The Burma Army has bombed mining sites in the Brigade 6 territory at least three times, claiming that they are run by the ethnic armed group. Over a dozen miners have been killed, including three Chinese nationals, and several others have been injured in previous airstrikes.

MANDALAY—At least 13 homes were destroyed in an arson attack perpetrated by the Burma Army on the residences of People’s Defense Forces (PDF) and Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) members in Kyingyikone village of Thabeikkyin Township on Jan. 24. “The fire started in the homes of PDF members and CDM workers and spread to other houses,” a local told DVB. Residents of the village are reported to have been detained at the village’s monastery.

MON—A civilian was killed and seven others were injured after police and soldiers exchanged gunfire at Moak Pa Lin junction checkpoint gate in Kyaikhto Township on Jan. 25. “It happened around noon. There was a huge traffic jam and we heard them arguing. I think a soldier opened fire and hit a vehicle carrying Buddhist pilgrims. I don’t know if it was an accident,” a witness said. Three of the injured are in critical condition and were sent to Mawlamyine Hospital. Regime media reported that a local PDF fired a rocket at the checkpoint gate. Thaton PDF told DVB that the Burma Army was behind the shooting as the checkpoint gate is heavily guarded by regime forces.

A Buddhist monk was attacked by gunmen in Kyuchaung village of Kyaikto Township on Jan. 26, according to local sources. The monk is being treated at a hospital. “He was a member of a militia before he became a monk. I haven’t been in touch with him for a long time. We are investigating which group conducted the attack,” the monk’s nephew told DVB.

RAKHINE—The Burma Army has banned local and international aid organizations from providing food supplies to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Buthidaung Township, according to camp officials. “We have not received any assistance since October 2022. Donors who wish to assist us must first obtain permission from the Minister of Security and Border Affairs. Even if the minister approves it, it still has to be submitted to district and township administration officials. There are no donors to help us anymore because of these difficulties,” said Kyaw Win, IDP camp manager. Humanitarian assistance was previously supplied by the Ministry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement, international and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), but the Burma Army has restricted food supplies from reaching the camps since October 2022. “Even during this ceasefire, the military regime has deliberately created a plan to put our Rakhine people in danger of starvation,” said Aung Thaung Shwe, former member of parliament from Buthidaung Township .

SHAN—Nandaw gate at the Burma-China border in Muse town reopened on Jan. 25, according to traders. “There are no precise announcements about it in regards to locals and how they will issue border pass books. They just opened the gate,” a source said. Nandaw border gate will be open until 9pm every day. Man Wein border gate is operating until 11pm every day. Locals are still unable to cross through the border gates, according to a Burma national who lives in China. Nandaw and Sin Phyu border gates have been shut down since the COVID-19 border closure. Man Wein gate reopened temporarily in March 2021 and fully reopened on Jan. 14. People entering Burma from China via the border must follow health regulations released by the junta’s Ministry of Health on Jan. 14. According to border officials, people are allowed to enter Burma through Nandaw gate. Cargo trucks are allowed to enter Burma through Man Wein and Kyin San Kyawk border gates.

YANGON—A former officer, at the Department of Prison, and his wife were shot and injured during a robbery at their home in Larkapone village, Twante Township, on Jan. 25. Ten ticals of gold and over K5 million ($2,379 USD) were reportedly stolen, according to a source in the local administration. “The gunmen shot the husband and wife. They are in critical condition,” a local said. The victims were taken to Yangon General Hospital. The Burma Army set up a checkpoint nearby and inspected vehicles. At least two armed robberies have occurred in Twante Township since 2022.