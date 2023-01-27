DVB Reports: Stuck at the Border Two Years After Coup

Since the 2021 military coup in Burma, lives have been upended. Many people have decided to give up their educations and careers to join anti-coup protests and go on strike or boycott. Some even took up arms to fight hoping to return the country to its democratic path. All continue to resist a return to dictatorship – two years since the military coup – despite setbacks like being displaced from home or having to seek asylum and refuge temporarily in a neighbouring country.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.

