Kyaw Moe Tun and the NUCC shortlisted for Nobel Peace Prize



Kyaw Moe Tun, the Permanent Representative of Burma to the United Nations, and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) were included on the shortlist of the Peace Research Institute Oslo’s (PRIO) Nobel Peace Prize nominees of 2023. Kyaw Moe Tun was one of Burma’s first senior diplomats to denounce the military coup in 2021. He continues to represent Burma at the UN and works on behalf of the National Unity Government (NUG). The NUCC is an organization that includes ethnic armed groups, parliamentarians, civil society groups, and other anti-junta forces that seeks to create a framework for federal democracy in Burma. “Myanmar’s representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) would be worthy recipients of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize,” the PRIO said. The winners of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in August.