DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “To Recovery” shares the story of The Light of New Life mission in Kachin State, which provides rehabilitation for drug addicts and users.

DVB TV – 5.2.2023

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.

DVB Television

On May 28, 2005, DVB expanded its programming and began satellite television broadcasts into the country. From March 24, 2018, DVB started broadcasting on a free-to-air digital TV channel in Myanmar/Burma and, even after the military coup in 2021, our daily DVB TV News continues for the people.