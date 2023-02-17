Mae Tao Clinic founder Cynthia Maung applies for Thai citizenship

Dr. Cynthia Maung, the founder of the Mae Tao Clinic, has applied for Thai citizenship, the Bangkok Post reported. Dr. Maung said that obtaining Thai citizenship would enable her to receive more assistance from Thai and international organizations to continue providing free medical assistance to migrant workers, refugees and stateless people. The Mae Tao Clinic reportedly helps an average of 30,000 patients a year and has treated over one million patients since its founding in 1989. Dr. Maung has also established an education center in Mae Sot district in Thailand’s Tak Province that provides free classes to refugees. Dr. Maung founded Mae Tao Clinic 34 years ago as a Burmese refugee and has vowed to provide health care to people on both sides of the Thai-Burma border regardless of citizenship.