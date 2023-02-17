National Unity Government opens Foreign Affairs office in U.S. capital

DVB REPORTS
Burma’s National Unity Government (NUG) opened its first Ministry of Foreign Affairs office this week in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C. After successfully opening NUG offices in Europe and Asia, the NUG turned its sights on winning diplomatic recognition from the U.S. government.
