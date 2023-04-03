Mayangone Student Union member sentenced to three years in prison

The Mayangone Township Court handed a three year prison sentence to Su Thon Paing, 18, a member of the Mayangone Student Union. All Burma Federation of Student Unions (ABFSU) announced that the court handed down the verdict on incitement charges March 30. Su Thon Paing is a high school student who was arrested by the Burma Army in October 2022. As of March 30, 2023, a total of 17,067 people have been detained in prisons across Burma since the 2021 military coup. Amongst them, 5,264 have received prison sentences, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).