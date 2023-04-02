NLD member in Kachin State receives 11 more years for terrorism-related charge

The Myitkyina District Court sentenced Thet Htar Hnaung under the Counter-Terrorism Law to an additional 11 years in prison on March 30. Thet Htar Hnaung is a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, which was dissolved by the military on March 29. She was elected to represent Mohnyin Township in the Kachin State Hluttaw in the 2020 election. Her time in office was cut short by the 2021 military coup, which ousted the NLD government and launched a crackdown on its party members. The Burma Army arrested Thet Htar Hnaung at her home in Namah town in August 2021 and charged her for her alleged involvement in founding the Committee Representing Kachin State Hluttaw (CRKH). She was sentenced in May 2022 under Section 505(a) of the Penal Code for incitement. “She was supposed to be released last October after serving her one year jail sentence,” a source close to the court told DVB.