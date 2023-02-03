Military junta announces cabinet reshuffle and state of emergency extension

The military junta extended its state of emergency by another six months and reshuffled its cabinet on Feb. 1. Min Aung Hlaing dismissed the former Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force, General Maung Maung Kyaw. Than Swe replaced Wunna Maung Lwin as Foreign Minister. New ministers were appointed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Construction, Hotel and Tourism and Ethnic Affairs. Wunna Maung Lwin, Dwai Bu, Khun San Lin are now members of the junta’s cabinet. The chief ministers of the Mandalay Region, Mon, Rakhine and Shan States were replaced. The chairperson of the Union Civil Service Board and Anti-Corruption Commission was replaced. Three members of the Union Election Commission, the Vice-Minister of Education and a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission were dismissed from their posts. Regime media reported that the reshuffle is intended to achieve a “modern and disciplined nation.”