The NUG hands out awards to CDM striking civil servants

The National Unity Government (NUG) announced on Feb. 1 that it will give honorary awards to participants of the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). The announcement said that the CDM striking civil servants will also be promoted to higher positions than they had before they resigned. Part-time employees will also be appointed to full-time staff. The wages they would have received if they did not go on strike will also be paid as a lump sum after the revolution succeeds, according to the NUG. A ‘Medal of Valor’ was awarded to a resistance fighter who died in Yangon on Nov. 16, 2021.