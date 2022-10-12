October 12, 2022in Bulletin, News, Video0by English Editor News Bulletin: October 11, 2022 VB English brings you the news for Oct. 11, 2022. – Journalist Sithu Aung Myint sentenced to prison but still facing charge for sedition. – Burma the world’s second largest jailer of journalists, states RSF. – The European Rohingya Council accuses the Arakan Army of perpetrating human rights abuses against the Rohingya. It urged the international community to immediately step in to protect the Rohingya from the AA and the Burma Army. – The AA captures Burma Army border post in Maungdaw Township in Rakhine State, near Bangladesh. – Major drug seizure on Burma-Bangladesh border.