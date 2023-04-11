Over 100 killed in airstrike on resistance stronghold in Sagaing Region

At least 100 civilians, including an estimated 30 children, were killed and another 50 were injured in an airstrike on Pazigyi village, Sagaing Region. About 200 people living in the resistance stronghold attended an opening ceremony for the People’s Administration office. “There have been at least 100 civilian deaths so far. They attacked at around 7:50 a.m. while students and children were having their meals,” Phoe Thein, a local resident told DVB. “Civilians should not be targeted. We feel a lot of pain over this type of act. It’s worse than killing us,” said a People’s Defense Force (PDF) spokesperson. The National Unity Government (NUG) and National League for Democracy (NLD) party condemned the attack. Netizens turn their profile pictures black to display their anger over the senseless killings.