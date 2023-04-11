Video: 'Rebel' Thingyan celebration in Amsterdam

DVB NEWS
A rebel-themed Thingyan (Burmese New Year Festival) event was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on April 8. Members of the Burmese community in Belgium, France and Germany also attended. Traditional music and dancing took place. Funds were raised to support the NUG, the PDF and the CDM.
