Podcast: "Nge" on punk rock and trauma healing in Myanmar

“Nge” is a punk rock singer and yoga teacher assisting young women with trauma healing since the 2021 military coup. This interview was recorded on location in the “jungle” of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Apologies for the loud insects heard in the background throughout. Hear the conversation on DVB English, available wherever you listen to ⁠podcasts⁠. This week’s theme song is ⁠Women at the Front⁠ by The Rebel Riot.
