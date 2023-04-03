April 3, 2023in Features, News, Podcasts, Podcasts0by English Editor Podcast: "Nge" on punk rock and trauma healing in Myanmar DVB VOX POP “Nge” is a punk rock singer and yoga teacher assisting young women with trauma healing since the 2021 military coup. This interview was recorded on location in the “jungle” of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Apologies for the loud insects heard in the background throughout. Hear the conversation on DVB English, available wherever you listen to podcasts. This week’s theme song is Women at the Front by The Rebel Riot.