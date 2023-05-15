Rescue efforts underway in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

A search is underway for missing people across Burma in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha on May 15. A mother and child went missing in Magway Region yesterday and are feared dead. “She was driving her motorcycle home with her son. We are searching for [them]. We posted the contact details on social media,” said the missing woman’s family. Rescue workers are searching for the two. The National Unity Government (NUG) announced that five people were killed and 12 were injured in Ayeyarwady and Mandalay regions as well as Rakhine and Shan states on May 14. Cyclone Mocha made landfall near Sittwe, the Rakhine State capital with a speed of 130 mph. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology states that the storm has weakened since making landfall and its threat level has been downgraded. Meteorologists warned that parts of Burma may continue to experience heavy rains within the next 24 hours.