Video: This Myanmar student's passion for learning knows no bounds

DVB SMART ED
Following the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, Arkar Min decided to take his post-secondary education very seriously. He’s now studying in his first-year of Innovative Media Production at Bangkok University. In DVB Smart ED, Arkar Min provides some practical tips to Myanmar students applying for scholarships to study abroad, and challenges them to begin volunteering outside of the classroom and in the community.
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
SoundCloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish
Spotify – https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/dv…
TuneIn Radio – https://bit.ly/3kAfsWQ
Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com
Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.