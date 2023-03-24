Video: This Myanmar student's passion for learning knows no bounds

DVB SMART ED

Following the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, Arkar Min decided to take his post-secondary education very seriously. He’s now studying in his first-year of Innovative Media Production at Bangkok University. In DVB Smart ED, Arkar Min provides some practical tips to Myanmar students applying for scholarships to study abroad, and challenges them to begin volunteering outside of the classroom and in the community.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.