The CPRH meets with US State Department

The CPRH meets with U.S. State Department officials

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) Chairperson Aung Kyi Nyunt met Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet in Washington, DC on March 7-9. The CRPH stated that the meeting obtained support from the U.S. and international organizations for Burma’s democracy movement. Chollet tweeted that “the United States’ support for the pro-democracy movement and implementation of the BURMA Act” was discussed at the meeting between the CRPH and U.S. State Department officials.

UN Security Council discusses Burma crisis

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened on March 13 to discuss Burma’s political crisis. The meeting comes as human rights groups call on the UNSC to take immediate action against the military junta in Naypyidaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint legal appeals rejected

Burma’s Supreme Court once again rejected the appeals of Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint, according to a source with knowledge of the case. Lawyers for the ousted State Counsellor and President have filed appeals. But each has been denied since Feb. 22. “The only next step we have is a special appeal. That’s why we will proceed with [it]. Some people asked why we are continuing to file appeals even though we know they will not succeed. The reason for the appeals is to just let the world know the judiciary is the regime’s subordinate,” the source told DVB. The lawyers have not been granted permission to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint to discuss the special appeal. Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

News by Region

BAGO—The Burma Army suffered casualties after a parcel bomb detonated at a military intelligence office in Pyay on March 12. The parcel bomb is said to have been sent by an unidentified man. “Four were injured. There were only soldiers. There were soldiers who died after arriving at the hospital. The bomb was powerful,” a source close to the administration said.

CHIN—Tedim Hospital was raided by the People’s Defense Force – PDF Zoland on March 12. The PDF claimed to have seized weapons from 10 Burma Army troops stationed there during the attack. “The battle lasted about an hour. The soldiers retreated from the site. Phones and some other items were confiscated. There are about 10 soldiers deployed there. It has been four months since they were first stationed there,” an official of the group told DVB. No casualties were reported.

KACHIN—Eight men were arrested by the Burma Army at a barbershop in Hpakant on March 13. “They broke and opened the doors of the shop and arrested them. The shop owner, the employees, and some of the shop owner’s friends were also arrested. I don’t know why they were arrested yet,” a Hpakant resident said.

The deputy chief of the Immigration Department in Hpakant Township was killed at his home on March 12. “He was shot in the head, and he died instantly. I don’t know who shot him,” a local told DVB.

RAKHINE—Narinjara News and Border News Agency (BNA) are being charged for “deliberately reporting to disturb the peace,” regime media reported. The news outlets are accused of reporting that the Burma Army demanded money at checkpoints in Rakhine. Narinjara Chief Editor Khaing Myat Kyaw is being charged under Section 66(d) of the Telecommunications Act. He was charged in 2022 under the same law. “They are not pleased with the fact that we, as media groups, have reported about their human rights violations. So media workers in Rakhine are being deliberately persecuted. They are trying to intentionally make Rakhine media outlets shut down,” he told DVB.

“Despite the [humanitarian] ceasefire in Rakhine, the army has started targeting media groups more than before. All journalists in Rakhine are being monitored all the time. The military is always discovering ways to take action against journalists,” said Kaung Myat Naing, BNA Chief Editor. Four news outlets based in Rakhine state—Narinjara, DMG, Western News, and BNA—have faced different legal actions from the regime since the coup. “Not just Rakhine State’s media outlets faced prosecution. Since the coup, other local and foreign media organizations have also been charged, banned, detained, and killed,” said Wunna Khwar Nyo, Western News Chief Editor.

SAGAING—Locals say that the Burma Army has forced them to attend militia training and to participate in fighting in Kyunhla Township. The training was led by two Buddhist monks. “At first, we were forced to join the militia training and placed for guard duty. But now we have been called to follow them when they patrol. We have been told by the monks that we will be kicked out of the village if we refuse,” a local told DVB. “In our village, the Pyu Saw Htee militias have forced us to take turns on guard duty,” another local said.

TANINTHARYI—Three people were arrested after a shooting at a Pyu Saw Htee militia member’s house in Zardi village of Yephyu Township on March 12. They were arrested at their home, accused of being involved in the shooting. The militiaman managed to escape during the attack.

YANGON—The body of an unidentified man was found in Botahtaung Township on March 13. “I don’t know where he came from or why he died. A charity organization, police, and soldiers came and took him away in an ambulance,” a local told DVB. The body is undergoing an autopsy.