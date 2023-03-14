Video: The Mae Tao Clinic is a lifeline located on the Thailand-Myanmar border

In collaboration with DW Asia
Dr. Cynthia Maung founded the Mae Tao Clinic over 30 years ago in Mae Sot, Thailand. It provides free health care and emergency services to people from across the border in Myanmar unable to receive assistance in their own communities. Since the 2021 military coup, Mae Tao Clinic has played an even larger role despite its limited resources. This story was produced in collaboration with DW Asia.
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.