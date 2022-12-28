The US Government and UN Security Council take historic action on Burma

The U.S. government signed the BURMA Act into law, which will lead to stricter sanction against the junta in Burma and “non-lethal” aid for democratic forces. The U.N. Security Council made its first resolution on Burma since 1948, demanding an end to violence and the release of political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.