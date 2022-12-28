Cartoonist arrested and 'taken in for interrogation' in Pyay

The cartoonist “Tartee” was arrested in Pyay on Dec. 27. His whereabouts are currently unknown and his family is concerned about his health. A military source claims he was taken in for interrogation. “He was arrested while having tea in the Lawonthar tea shop. I don’t know why. The military council soldiers took him away,” a local in Pyay told DVB. Tartee contributed cartoons to local and foreign news media. But since the 2021 coup he suspended his work as all independent media was either shut down or forced into exile.