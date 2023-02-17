United Democratic Party re-brands and re-registers with UEC as Union Democracy Party

The previously disbanded United Democratic Party changed its name to the Union Democracy Party (UDP) and re-registered as a nationwide political party, according to its party’s members. The UDP was disbanded on Oct. 17, 2020 before the election as it broke the Political Parties Registration Law and its leader Michael Kyaw Myint was arrested and imprisoned. The new party re-registered with the junta’s Union Election Commission (UEC) in order to compete in the upcoming planned election. The UDP stated that it currently has over 350,000 members and is planning to open offices in over half of the townships across Burma, in accordance with the new Political Parties Registration Law. So far, only the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and UDP have registered with the UEC in order to be allowed to contest the next election.