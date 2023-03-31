Video: Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party dissolved by military

DVB SHORTS

On March 29, the military regime’s electoral commission dissolved Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The NLD was founded in 1988 in response to student-led protests demanding democracy and an end to military dictatorship in Myanmar, in what came to be known as the ‘8888 Uprising.’ Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed since the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021. She’s facing 33 years in prison.

