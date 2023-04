Video: Slain Japanese reporter's video camera missing for 16 years handed to family

DVB NEWS

Japanese journalist Kenji Nagai was killed in Yangon covering the 2007 Saffron Revolution. The video camera he used to film the protests captured his final moments alive. Since then, his family has been trying to retrieve the camera with no help from Myanmar. DVB Chief Editor Aye Chan Naing tracked down the camera and handed it over to Noriko Ogawa, Kenji Nagai’s sister, at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

About DVB

The Democratic Voice of Burma is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.