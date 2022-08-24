Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Six killed in attack on Yangon administration officials. Six people, including an administrator, were killed and others injured near Zi Phyu Gone village, Yangon Region’s Twantay Township on the evening of Aug. 22. A car carrying a group of people, including the administrator and other individuals, was attacked after returning from a township meeting. “The group [of admins] came back by taxi. The taxi driver was also killed…Five unidentified armed-men conducted the attack on a three-wheeled motorcycle,” a local told DVB. Village administrator Khin Nyunt, three 100-household admins, the taxi driver and a thone bane driver were killed, a person close to the administration said. A guerrilla group has confirmed to Myanmar Now that its group conducted the attack. The incident is one of the most notable attacks against administration officials in Yangon Region since the coup. State media have not yet released any comment about the killings. | BURMESE

Junta-controlled Supreme Court approves appeal of Suu Kyi’s brother over disputed estate. The junta’s Supreme Court approved a petition of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s brother regarding the inheritance of their family home on Aug.22, after a court heard final arguments in late June. The case over the historic estate, which is situated on Yangon’s 54 University Avenue, beside the city’s famous Inya Lake, has been going on for many years. In 2016, Yangon’s Western Yangon District Court ruled that the property would be shared between the siblings. However, Aung San Oo was dissatisfied with the court’s decision and issued several appeals over the auction of the estate and a share of the proceeds, but the court overruled them. The regime-controlled Supreme Court ruled in favor of his appeal to sell the nearly two-acre property only after the military coup. | BURMESE

News by Region

KAREN —Fighting between the military and local defense force Cobra Column occurred on Aug.22 along Myawaddy-Walay Road, killing three military troops, the resistance group, which is mostly active in Karen, stated. It also announced that one of its members was killed in the clash. In addition, the KNU reported that the military conducted air-raids after the fighting against the KNLA – its armed wing – in eastern Bago’s Kyaukkyi Township. No casualties were reported, but it is said the air raids have forced 1,117 locals to flee during monsoon rains.

MANDALAY —Teacher Thet Su Hlaing, a CEC of Basic Education General Strike Committee (BEGSC) that is being detained in Mandalay’s Obo Prison, was sentenced to five years in prison under Sec. 52(a). The ruling was made by the Chan Aye Thar San Township Court on Aug. 17, according to BEGSC. She was arrested at a safe house in Mandalay together with two other BEGSC members and a member of the Mandalay University Students’ Union in Oct. 2021. After her arrest, she was charged under both Sec. 52(a) and 505(a). Her five-year sentence pertained to her charge under Sec. 52(a) and she has not yet been sentenced under Sec. 505(a). She is being held in a regular cell and is reportedly in good health.

RAKHINE —At least 20 Burma Army personnel from Maungdaw’s No. 2 Border Guard Station have been transferred elsewhere, an officer who was involved in the transfer said. “All 14 people who surrendered during the AA attack were from Nakhakha (2) [acronym for No. 2 Border Guard Station], so it is believed that news was leaked [to the AA] from this border guard station, and then more than 20 officers and soldiers were transferred to Karen State and other places,” the officer told DVB. It is not clear what sort of information was leaked. An estimated 20 border guard personnel were killed, 14 others surrendered, and one is missing during the AA’s IED attack on military vehicles near Myawaddy village in northern Maungdaw Township on July 18. The AA has announced a list of the names and positions of those that surrendered. The junta has announced that it intends to sentence the Burma Army personnel who surrendered up to seven years in prison, the officer explained on the condition of anonymity. “Since the 14 soldiers surrendered, the military has become suspicious of Nakhakha (2),” he added. After the AA’s attack on July 18, the military arrested two locals on July 20, including a village administrator, and filed charges against them, accusing them of having ties with the AA. | BURMESE

SAGAING —A young man was killed and two others seriously injured in an IED explosion in a restaurant in Khin-U on Aug.22. “It happened at a beer station where soldiers always sit,” a local told DVB. The shop has been closed in recent months and soldiers used to be stationed there, another resident said. Twenty-year-old Maung Ye Win Thut, who was returning from a tea shop opposite to the beer shop, was killed by the blast and two others were seriously injured, locals added. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but residents suggested the military may have been behind it. Recently, there have been IED explosions near an administration office and a state-owned school in the town. | BURMESE

YANGON —A 100-household administrator from No 18 ward, South Dagon Township was shot dead this morning by unidentified gunmen, according to local sources. Tin Aung was returning from a tea shop with his wife when he was shot dead by three gunmen at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, near his house. He was also a member of the military’s proxy party USDP, according to a source close to the administration. “He was shot three times after four shots were fired and he died on the spot. His body was sent to a mortuary,” the source said. His wife was not injured during the incident. Security forces conducted an investigation at the scene of the killing. | BURMESE