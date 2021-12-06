Skip to content
Democratic Voice of Burma
English language news from Burma’s largest independent media network
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
News
The Regions
International
Business
Economy
Video
Contact
Donate
Daily Briefing
Cartoons
Search for:
Search
Home
>
Uncategorized
December 6, 2021
in
Uncategorized
0
by
Kiana Duncan
117
Post navigation
Previous Post
After ten months of civil disobedience, Burma’s resolute doctors and teachers embrace life outside of the state
Next Post
At least four dead after military vehicle rams Yangon protesters, NUG demands international action