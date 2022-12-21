Burmese Language Learning Hits Hard Times Globally
Burmese Language Learning Hits Hard Times Globally

Two academic institutions have decided to cut Burmese language courses, as students in the U.S. and U.K. have fewer chances now to learn about Burmese language and culture.

