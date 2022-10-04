Burmese rocker auctions guitar, Thai authorities arrest more Burma nationals

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Burmese rocker auctions guitar featuring artwork

The guitar of Burmese musician Han Htue Lwin (aka Kyar Pauk) featuring his art was auctioned for $6,500 USD. He did this to raise funds for Ley Yet Kone village, in Sagaing Region – the site of a Burma Army attack on a school that killed children. The person who purchased the guitar reportedly donated a ring of diamond and jade worth nearly $1,000 USD. In Oct. 2021, Kyar Pauk raised $27,500 USD auctioning a ukulele featuring his artwork to raise funds for the resistance.

Burmese migration to Thailand has surged since the coup.

Thai authorities arrest Burma nationals in two locations

More than 40 undocumented Burma nationals in Thailand were arrested in two locations on Oct. 2, according to Thai news outlets. A group of undocumented migrant workers – consisting of 13 men, seven women and three guides – are reported to have been arrested in Kanchanaburi Province, located in western Thailand. Twenty-one from Burma’s Chin State traveling to Malaysia were arrested in Chumphon Province, southern Thailand.

News by Region

AYEYARWADDY—The Burma Army has banned fishing in the Toe River in Maupin Township from Oct. 1 to 15 , according to locals. The ban came after reports that local defense forces planned to enter the township via water routes. The Burma Army has been conducting search operations in the river. These restrictions have caused difficulties for local fishermen. “We rely on the Toe River to fish. The ban has created many difficulties for the lives of us as fishermen,” a fisherman said.

BAGO—Bago Region People’s Defense Force (BRPDF) stated on Oct. 1 that it launched various attacks against the Burma Army as a part of the National Unity Government (NUG) “Nan Htike Aung” operation in September. According to the statement, at least seven people were killed in the attacks, including a 100-household-administrator, his son, and four soldiers. The BRPDF is under the control of the NUG Southern Military Command. It added that it had seized weapons and ammunition during an attack on the Burma Army.

KARENNI—Thirteen civilians were killed during clashes last month, stated the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF). Most were reported killed during Burma Army airstrikes. Ten civilians were killed and 19 were injured by artillery fire, one civilian was killed and 4 were injured from landmines, and two civilians have been murdered by Burma Army troops. One hundred homes and two churches have been destroyed in shelling, according to the KNDF. At least 100 Burma Army troops have been killed in 57 clashes, it added.

KACHIN—Burma Army troops killed a 25-year-old man in Hpakant on Oct. 2. “We checked at the hospital and the police station…we are still trying to locate the body,” a local close to the victim’s family said. Hpakant residents said security checkpoints were set up after the killing and homes were hit by gunfire as police fired at those who refused to stop for inspection. The Burma Army has stepped up patrols and inspections in Hpakant this month.

MAGWAY—A police station was attacked by the Myaing People’s Defense Force (PDF) in Pauk Township on Oct. 2. An estimated 17 Burma army troops were killed and 53 Pyusawhti militiamen were captured, according to the Myaing PDF. The Burma Army has reportedly been giving military training to Pyusawhti militiamen at this police station. “The battle lasted almost five hours, and our side had an advantage. Although the station could not be seized, 53 [Pyusawhti] militiamen were captured. We will not kill them…,” a Myaing PDF member told DVB.