DVB Peace Doc: "Missing Home"

DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “Missing Home” shares the story of a Chin woman from Paletwa, Chin State. She lost her home and everything she owned in 2018, during the war between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Burma Army (Tatmadaw). In this documentary, she shares her hopes to one day return home to Chin State, and her frustrations of not knowing how to communicate in either Burmese or Rakhine languages.

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.