DVB Reports: Burma's Migrant Workers in Thailand Scammed by Broker

A Burmese job broker scammed over 300 migrant workers in Thailand by offering them factory jobs which didn’t exist. Several of them spoke out against this deceptive practice of stealing from some of the most vulnerable to DVB.
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com
Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]
DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.