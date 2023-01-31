DVB Reports: Global Solidarity Rallies for Democratic Forces in Burma

Global solidarity rallies were held in Malaysia, South Korea and Canada to raise awareness about the second anniversary of Burma’s military coup on Feb. 1, 2023. Some of those in attendance also raised funds for the anti-coup resistance in Burma.
