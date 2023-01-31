DVB Reports: Global Solidarity Rallies for Democratic Forces in Burma

Global solidarity rallies were held in Malaysia, South Korea and Canada to raise awareness about the second anniversary of Burma’s military coup on Feb. 1, 2023. Some of those in attendance also raised funds for the anti-coup resistance in Burma.

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish

Anchor – https://anchor.fm/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]

DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992