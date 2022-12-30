Naypyidaw Prison Court gives final sentence to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint

The Naypyidaw Prison Court gave its final sentence to State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint on Dec. 30. Burma’s elected leaders, who were arrested during the 2021 military coup, were given an additional seven years under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law. Suu Kyi, 78, is now sentenced to 33 years in prison. Win Myint, 71, is now sentenced to 12 years in prison total.

“We do not accept this legal procedure as the judge is appointed by the military. He is a puppet receiving orders. I would like to add that the health of political prisoners is the responsibility of the military that arrested them,” said U Kyaw Zaw, spokesperson for the National Unity Government (NUG) President’s Office. The military has banned any media from covering the legal proceedings and ordered defense lawyers not to speak to media. On Dec. 21, the UN Security Council passed its first resolution on Burma since 1948. It called for the immediate release of political prisoners, including State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint. Sources told DVB both leaders will appeal the Naypyidaw Prison Court’s decision.