Over 160,000 students take matriculation exams, states regime

On the first day of matriculation exams, 161,851 students out of the registered 179,843 students, sat the test on March 8, according to the regime. More than 280,000 out of over 300,000 registered students sat the exam in 2022. This means the number of students who took the exam in 2023 has decreased by at least 100,000 compared to the previous year. The Yangon Region had the highest number of students taking the exam, at an estimated 23,000. This was followed by Mandalay with at least 22,000. Only 6,400 took the exam in Naypyidaw this year compared to the 17,000 students in 2022.