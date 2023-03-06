March 6, 2023in Features, News, Podcasts, Podcasts0by English Editor Podcast: "Alex" on growing up gay in Myanmar & joining the revolution against the military coup DVB VOX POP “Alex” is a former street kid who shares his life story about growing up gay in Myanmar. He hustled to earn a living, learned English, and worked many jobs until he ended up at a gay massage parlour before the 2021 military coup. He joined the anti-coup protests, and after the violent military crackdown, he fled to the Thai-Myanmar border to join the resistance along with many other young people of his generation. DVB English is available wherever you get your podcasts.