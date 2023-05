FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Regime media reported that 117 bodies of Rohingya were recovered at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Sittwe Township, Rakhine State on May 18. It claimed that the Rohingya killed by Cyclone Mocha decided to remain at their IDP camp after refusing to evacuate. It added that reports about the 400 Rohingya killed during the storm were “fake news” meant to cause panic. People sharing this news on social media may face prosecution, it stated.