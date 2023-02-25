Two Rohingya injured in fighting between ARSA and Bangladesh RAB

Two Rohingya students were injured after fighting between the Bangladesh police’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) broke out at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh on Feb. 22. “The ARSA returned fire after the RAB raided Kutupalong camp where the ARSA from the Zero Line buffer zone hid. The shootout lasted about 30 minutes and two children were injured,” said a Kutupalong camp spokesperson. The two children received medical treatment at a hospital. On Feb. 18, Bangladesh police forces raided a refugee camp near the Zero Line on the Burma-Bangladesh border where about 40 ARSA members were hiding. According to the Bangladesh authorities, at least five Rohingya community members, including three of its leaders, were killed by the ARSA in Bangladesh last year.