Burmese diaspora in Australia and the U.S. condemn coup regime and its cronies

In Australia and the U.S. twin protests took place over the weekend in Melbourne and Washington, DC to condemn the military coup regime in Burma and its planned election for later this year. In Australia, protesters demanded the government deport family members of the military and its cronies back to Burma.

