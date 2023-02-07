Burmese diaspora in Australia and the U.S. condemn coup regime and its cronies

In Australia and the U.S. twin protests took place over the weekend in Melbourne and Washington, DC to condemn the military coup regime in Burma and its planned election for later this year. In Australia, protesters demanded the government deport family members of the military and its cronies back to Burma.
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish
Anchor – https://anchor.fm/dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com
Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]
DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.