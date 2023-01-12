DVB Reports: U.S. Protest Against Thailand's Role in Burma

Burmese-Americans protested outside of the Thai embassy in Washington, D.C. They are demanding Thailand to stop meeting with Burma’s military council (junta) and recognize the National Unity Government (NUG).
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
Subscribe to the DVB Daily Briefing: [email protected]
DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.