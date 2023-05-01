Eight charged for role in Pa Zi Gyi airstrikes; Bangladesh restricts SIM cards for Rohingya

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

We regret the error: It was brought to our attention by readers that in our April 28 edition of the Daily Briefing, shared to our social media channels, that we mistakenly referred to the residents of Kyauktalone IDP camp as Muslims instead of Rohingya and Kaman. DVB English has corrected this on our website, Facebook and Substack. We apologize and thank our subscribers for pointing this out.

Eight charged for role in Pa Zi Gyi airstrikes

Eight people, including Min Aung Hlaing, have been charged under the Counter-Terrorism Law for involvement in the airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi village in Sagaing Region on April 11, the National Unity Government (NUG) Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration stated. The People’s Police Force in Kanbalu Township arrested four of the eight. Airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi village killed 170 people. Thirty people were injured.

DVB Weekly Cartoon: An ‘elder’ statesman visits the tiny dictator’s fiefdom

The NUG Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Moe Zaw Oo reiterated Ban Ki-Moon’s own words from his visit to Naypyidaw April 23-24 that all stakeholders must play a role in securing a lasting solution, including the NUG. Moe Zaw Oo requested the former U.N. chief begin consultations with the NUG before any more visits to Burma.

Bangladesh restricts SIM cards for Rohingya

The state-owned mobile operator Teletalk will provide a phone SIM card to every household in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladeshi media reported. It will restrict the use of other SIM cards. The Bangladesh Police claim that the use of certain SIM cards has made it difficult to monitor crime such as human and drug smuggling.

News by Region

AYEYARWADY—Ngapudaw Township Court sentenced a total of 70 Rohingyas to two years in prison under Section 63 (A) of the Registration Act on April 24. The 70 people were arrested on April 19 off the coast of Nga Yoke Kaung town. “The court gave direct orders without trials,” said a source close to the police department. Twenty-six under age of 18 were sent to a youth rehabilitation center in Yangon. Two seven-year-old children were sent to the Social Welfare Department in Pathein. The remaining 42 Rohingya were transferred to Pathein Prison on April 25. Seven others are being investigated by police under the Anti-Trafficking Law.

BAGO—A Pyu Township Electricity officer was killed in Kanyut Kwin town on April 27. A source close to the victim told DVB that he was shot five times while returning home from work. The Burma Army set up a checkpoint at the town gate and inspected vehicles and pedestrians.

CHIN—An airstrike killed two civilians and injured 10 in Tianglo village of Thantlang Township on April 27. Thirty houses and three churches were destroyed, Zalen Media reported. “Many houses were destroyed when the center of the village was bombed. Casualties may increase because many people were injured,” a local said. Tianglo village is located 16 km from the Chin National Army (CNA) headquarters.

MANDALAY—Thousands of gallons of water have been donated as the city deals with extended blackouts this month. “The weather is very hot here and the worst part of it is the water shortages,” a local said. The Mandalay Electricity Supply Corporation (MESC) stated that electricity is being distributed in shifts due to the insufficient power supply.

SAGAING—A social aid group in Monywa is helping to charge electronic devices such as mobile phones and rechargeable flashlights due to frequent power outages. “People can charge their electronic devices three times a day for free as there has not been electricity for many days. Three power supply towers in the town are broken and have not provided electricity since April 20, but some residential areas have electricity now. If these power outages continue, we will have to do this long-term,” said a spokesperson for the group.

SHAN—The leader of the pro-regime militia was killed in Muse town on April 27. Many armed groups operate along the China-Burma border. Two Longhtan militiamen were killed and three civilians were injured outside of a bank on March 31.

YANGON—The North Okkalapa Court handed the death sentence to Kaung Satt Paing, 20, a member of the All Burma Federation of Student Unions (ABFSU) on April 25. Last month, Kaung Satt Paing was sentenced to life for violating Section 505 (A) of the penal code and Section 50 (J) of the Counter-Terrorism Law. The ABFSU condemned Kaung Satt Paing’s death sentence handed down by a military court. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said a total of 153 people have been sentenced to death since the 2021 coup.

Retired Burma Army Major Ye Min Than was killed in Kyaikkasan ward of Bahan Township on April 29. “He was killed at the place with four bullet wounds,” said a source close to the township administration.

Watch our latest report on a mental health project for people displaced from the conflict in Karenni State.