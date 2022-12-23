Keep on Rocking for a Free Burma

Min Maw Kunn is performing at concerts across Australia to raise awareness about Burma, and needed funds for groups resisting the 2021 military coup. All tickets to his shows were completely sold out. He’s auctioning his own guitar to raise money for the People’s Defense Forces in Yangon.

