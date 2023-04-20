Over 1.8 million people displaced; Yale University partners with CDM schools

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Displaced people in Karenni State are in urgent need of food and water.

Over 1.8 million people displaced



The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) stated that 1.8 million people are now displaced from their homes in Burma. Of this 1.5 million have been displaced since the 2021 military coup. UNOCHA added that military attacks and airstrikes have intensified nationwide with emphasis placed on the country’s northwest and southeast. It included that over 170 people were killed in airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi village of Sagaing Region on April 11.

Yale University partners with CDM schools

Yale University instructors have partnered with online schools affiliated with the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) to provide education to students and teachers from Burma. They are able to join online lectures taught by Yale professors. “Education has been really decimated since the coup. Civil society is filling the gaps that the state left,” said Frances O’Morchoe, a postdoctoral associate at Yale’s Council on Southeast Asia Studies. Yale students have a chance to learn more about the crisis in Burma.

Thai Move Forward Party leader at a campaign rally (Credit: Pita Limjaroenrat Facebook)

Thai opposition criticizes government’s relationship to Burma

Thailand’s Move Forward Party criticized the government for reported talks with Burma over access to a bank account and a condo seized in the arrest of arms broker Tun Min Latt. The assets were owned by Min Aung Hlaing’s children. Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome held a press conference on the postponement of the court hearing for Thai Senator Upakit Pachariyangkun, who has alleged business ties to Tun Min Latt. “This case is related to international drug crime and money laundering. According to Thai law, the government has the right to confiscate suspected assets within the country,” said Rome. He called on the Thai government to stand with the people of Burma.

News by Region

CHIN—Homes were damaged in airstrikes on Mindat Township April 18, the Chinland Defense Force (CDF) Mindat stated. “It dropped bombs in District two of Mindat Town. There are no resistance forces in that area but only civilians. We still have not confirmed the extent of the damages because of poor mobile phone services,” said a CDF Mindat spokesperson.

KACHIN—A woman was killed and six others were injured when the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked a truck carrying Burma Army personnel in Gatnwe village of Hpakant Township on April 18. The Burma Army was transporting arrested civilians from Sai Phara village. The KIA claimed that four Burma Army soldiers were killed and ten were injured.

KAREN—Clashes between the Karen National Liberation Army and the Burma Army occurred in Myawaddy Township on April 19. “I heard two very loud explosions. It seems like it was a large weapon. We are afraid of airstrikes,” a local told DVB. Explosions could be heard across the river in Mae Sot, Thailand.

KARENNI—One Karenni Army (KA) member and a civilian was killed in battle with the Burma Army on April 16-17. Another five KA and 11 Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) members were injured, the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) stated. “Military personnel died during the fighting, and we captured weapons,” a KA spokesperson told DVB.

MON—A captain from the artillery battalion in Thaton town was killed by the People’s Defense Forces (PDF). The PDF claimed it had arrested the captain near Bilin Town on April 12 while inspecting vehicles on the Yangon-Mawlamyine highway. He attempted to flee so the PDF opened fire, killing him.

RAKHINE—Thingyan celebrations continued in Mrauk-U and Rathedaung townships from April 18-20 following events organized by the United League of Arakan (ULA) and the Arakan Army (AA). “Lay Mro Thingyan is usually held after Burmese Thingyan celebrations,” a local said.

SAGAING—Residents from Pa Zi Gyi village in Kanbalu Township fled to safety after a drone was spotted on April 19. Pa Zi Gyi was the site of an airstrike that killed over 170 people on April 11. A resident of Male Township reported seeing the Burma Army preparing for military operations in the area.

TANINTHARYI—A man retired from the Burma Army was shot in his home, located in Tanintharyi Township, on April 16. “He used to be a general before. He is now married and running a cleaning business. He stayed away from the army,” a local told DVB. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

