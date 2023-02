Paing Lynn Aung hosts a podcast called “The Burmese Rambler.” In each of his four episodes (recorded in 2022), he rambles on about Burmese culture, religion and music – unafraid to ask provocative questions and challenge traditions with his humour and wit.

