Regime pardons 2,153 political prisoners

A bus carrying released prisoners exits Insein Prison gate.

An amnesty for 2,153 political prisoners in Burma took place on May 3, regime media reported. Those freed were convicted and sentenced under Section 505 (A) of the Penal Code for incitement. “I think it’s because of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Naypyidaw on May 2,” said a former political prisoner on the condition of anonymity. The regime claimed that the pardons were done to show sympathy on the Full Moon Day of Kasong. Lt. Gen Aung Lin Dway said that the released prisoners would have to serve the remainder of their sentences if they commit other crimes upon release. The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) stated that a total of 21,807 people have been arrested since the 2021 military coup with 5,839 receiving sentences. Over the last two years, 3,910 prisoners have been released by the regime.