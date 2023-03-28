Regime reprimands Zaw Min Tun for election-related comments

Regime spokesperson Zaw Min Tun has been reprimanded after telling media he did not know the exact election date, a military source told DVB. He made the comment during an interview with regime media in Naypyidaw during its 78th Armed Forces Day. “He talked recklessly. This is why he was warned not to give answers like this,” said a military source on the condition of anonymity.

Zaw Min Tun said that an election can only be held when there are no “threats and pressures” on the regime. “It is difficult to tell the exact timeline of the election because of the political situation in the country. We can’t provide security,” he added. This caused outrage inside the Burma Army leadership and its regime in Naypyidaw. Zaw Min Tun was ordered not to make this mistake again in the future, the military source confided to DVB.

Min Aung Hlaing promised to hold an election to achieve long-term military rule under a veil of legitimacy, a political expert told DVB. The regime election was to be held within one year after the 2021 military coup. But it was delayed by repeated extensions of Burma’s state of emergency. Min Aung Hlaing said in his Armed Forces Day speech on March 27 that ‘peace and tranquility is needed’ for an election to be held as he believes “people will vote for their future hopes.”

The regime amended the Political Parties Registration Law on Jan. 26, 2023, which mandates political parties re-register with its Union Election Commission (UEC) by March 28 or face dissolution by the regime. According to the UEC, a total of 52 political parties have re-registered as of March 27. Twelve will contest nationwide and 40 within a region or state.