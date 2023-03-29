The NLD party dissolved; Regime election lacks legitimacy, states Crisis Group

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The NLD won a landslide victory in the 2020 election but the results were annulled by the military following its 2021 coup

(credit: Nyein Su)

The NLD and 40 other political parties dissolved

The Union Election Commission (UEC) announced that it had dissolved the National League for Democracy (NLD) party on March 28 under the amended Political Parties Registration Law. The NLD and 40 other political parties did not register with the UEC before its deadline of March 28. The UEC claims that a total of 63 political parties met the requirement and have registered to contest the upcoming regime election (no date set). An overwhelming majority of UEC registered political parties did not win any seats in the 2020 election.

Crisis Group states any regime election lacks legitimacy

The International Crisis Group (ICG) stated that any election under this regime would be the “bloodiest in the country’s recent history” and would lack any legitimacy. “The majority of the population fiercely oppose going to the polls to legitimize the military’s political control, so we will see violence ratchet up if the regime seeks to impose a vote,” said Richard Horsey, the ICG Senior Adviser on Burma. He called on the National Unity Government (NUG) to issue guidelines on how to resist the election without using violence. No election date has been set by the regime, but ICG adds that it could be held as early as this November.

At least two killed and 20 injured in Shwebo blasts

Three explosions killed at least two people, including a 4-year-old child, in Shwebo town, Sagaing Region on March 28. Twenty people were injured and six are in critical condition. “Now we are rescuing those injured in the first explosion. The casualties of the subsequent explosions are unknown,” a Myanmar Rescue Organization-Shwebo spokesperson told DVB. Most of the victims were injured in a blast near the Shwebo bus terminal.

News by Region

The KNLA seized weapons from Mae Kha Hta camp (source: KNLA)

KAREN—The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) seized three Burma Army camps along the Salween river, located in the Karen National Union’s (KNU) Brigade 5 territory in Hpapun district on March 28. The KNU stated they had seized weapons from Mae Kha Hta camp. Locals spotted fighter jets flying over the area immediately afterwards.

MANDALAY—A police station in Pyawbwe Township was attacked and weapons were seized by a group calling itself the “Central Revolutionary Coalition – People’s Liberation Army (CRC – PLA)” on March 27. “Today is what the junta calls Armed Forces Day. For us, it is Revolution Day. We want to show that our people are still enthusiastic about the revolution,” a CRC – PLA spokesperson told DVB.

MON—Three police officers were killed by a drone attack at a Burma Army checkpoint in Kyaikto Township on March 27. The drone attack was carried out by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and People’s Defense Force (PDF), a KNU spokesperson told DVB.

NAYPYIDAW—Regime media announced the arrest of two people allegedly intending to disrupt Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27. Two missile launchers and other explosives were seized during the arrest of the two men in Zeephyu village of Pyinmana Township on March 24.

SAGAING—The Burma Army Bureau of Special Investigation in Kalay town was attacked by a group calling itself “Special Underground” on March 27. “We do not know if there were casualties from the military side,” a spokesperson told DVB.

TANINTHARYI—Thousands of people displaced from their homes due to fighting are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Palaw Township. Marital law was imposed last month. The Burma Army has restricted the movement of goods and other commodities into the township.

YANGON—Two Mytel telecom towers were damaged in Htantabin and Hlegu townships on March 27. “The sound of an explosion was very loud. The army arrived soon after,” a local told DVB. Another Mytel tower was damaged in Mingaladon Township the same day.